60 Medical Colleges Set Up Across India In A Year: Health Minister JP Nadda

India has established 60 new medical colleges in a year, marking an increase of 8.07 per cent, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Friday. While listing the Ministry's achievements in the first 100 days of the new government, Mr Nadda said that the number of colleges increased from 706 in 2023-24 to 766 in 2024-25.

"There has been a significant increase in medical colleges, rising from 387 in 2013-14 to 766 in 2024-25," said Mr Nadda, according to PIB.

During this period, 379 new medical colleges were established, with 423 government-run and 343 private medical colleges now operating across the country.



Increase In MBBS Seats

There has been a 6.30 per cent increase in MBBS seats, rising from 1,08,940 in 2023-24 to 1,15,812 in 2024-25. Over the last decade, MBBS seats have surged by 64,464 (125 per cent), growing from 51,348 in 2013-14 to 1,15,812 in 2024-25.

Increase In Postgraduate Seats

Postgraduate medical seats have increased by 5.92 per cent, from 69,024 in 2023-24 to 73,111 in 2024-25. In the past ten years, PG seats have grown by 39,460 (127 per cent), up from 31,185 in 2013-14 to 73,111 in 2024-25.

The Health Minister also announced that the long-pending land issue for AIIMS Darbhanga was resolved, with the Bihar government handing over 150.13 acres on August 12, 2024. He added that AIIMS will help provide affordable tertiary healthcare and reduce out-of-pocket expenses for patients.

However, The Union Cabinet approved the establishment of AIIMS Darbhanga on September 15, 2020, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,264 crore.

