53% Of IIT Delhi Graduates Receive Job Offers, 13.5% Opt For Higher Studies, Survey Finds

A new exit survey by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi), has highlighted the broad range of career choices pursued by its 2024 graduates. The survey revealed that not all students are relying on the traditional on-campus placement services, with many opting for non-conventional career paths.

The survey covered 2,656 students who received their degrees during the annual convocation on August 10, 2024. Among these graduates, 1,411 (53.1%) confirmed that they had received job offers. However, a significant portion of the student body is charting their own unique professional paths. Of the respondents, 224 (8.4%) reported being self-employed, with 45 (1.7%) working for startups and 66 (2.5%) involved in entrepreneurial ventures.

The survey also shed light on the growing trend of higher education and research among IIT Delhi graduates. A total of 359 (13.5%) students opted to pursue further studies, while 47 (1.8%) Ph.D. graduates are awaiting post-doctoral research opportunities or faculty positions.

Additionally, around 321 students (~12.1%) shared that they are preparing for competitive examinations, including civil services and engineering services, or other government job-related exams. Only 5% of respondents (134 students) reported that they were still in the process of seeking suitable career opportunities.