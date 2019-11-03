5 Indian Students Participate In Global Innovation Fest At South Korea

Indian startups are competing with 100 other startups participating from across the globe.

Five Indian student innovators cum entrepreneurs are currently participating in the Global Innovation Fest, a joint initiative of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Daegu Centre for Creative Economy and Innovation (CCEI), Government of South Korea.

In the Global Innovation Fest, which will be held till November 5, Indian startups are competing with 100 other startups participating from across the globe.

The five teams representing India are 'Grow Leaf' from IIT Kharagpur, 'Novorbis' from Acropolis Institute of Technology- Indore, 'PREG-V-DET' from Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT)- Mumbai, 'Live Easy Technology' from Punjab Engineering College- Chandigarh and 'Mobile STP' from CMR Institute of Technology- Hyderabad.

Chairman AICTE, Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe said "Innovations developed by these five teams are in area of Affordable health care, Agriculture, Environment and waste management."

While 'Grow Leaf' has developed unique agronomic device for intensive agriculture with localised irrigation and pesticide delivery for water management and reduced pesticide usage, 'Live Easy Technology' has developed an automated ventilator Breath-ER with bag-valve-mask which is affordable, portable and reliable during emergency.

ICT Mumbai's 'PREG-V-DET' is an early pregnancy detection kit for cattle.

'Mobile STP' has developed patented technology to instantly purify polluted industrial and domestic water. Team Novorbis has developed smart outdoor Air purifier device using nano-electrical filtration technology.

"During their stay, our teams will also take part in mentoring and interaction sessions with Korean Start-ups incubated at Keimyung University (KMU) and will also visit other innovation labs in South Korea," said Dipan Sahu, MHRD's Project in Charge.

"The five teams have been selected through a rigorous selection process from among 1700+ entries," Mr Sahu added.

Dr. Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer for MHRD said, "We believe that these student ideas are simply fantastic and MHRD will make every possible effort to incubate and further mentor them."

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between CCEI and AICTE on November 3, 2017 to promote global entrepreneurship and cross boarder technology and innovation movement and during first edition, 10 early stage tech start-ups participated from India.

