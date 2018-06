1,213 Aligarh Muslim University Students Get Placement Offers

A total number of 1213 students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), belonging to various courses of study, have been offered employment by 167 companies that visited the University under campus selection drives during the academic session 2017-18, said a statement from the varsity.According to Mr Saad Hameed, Training and Placement Officer (General), 518 students got placement through campus placement drives conducted by 135 companies and 311 students received internship opportunities during the session. In recently concluded job fair, "Recrufest", conducted by the TPO General, 384 students were selected by 32 companies of national and international repute.Click here for more Education News