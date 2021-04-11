Workplace Vaccination Begins In Delhi On First Day Of PM's 'Tika Utsav'

Le Meridien Hotel in Delhi has begun vaccinating its eligible staff from Sunday.

COVID-19 vaccination at public and private workplaces started across states and Union territories on Sunday, on the same day India launched its four-day long ''Tika Utsav'' or vaccination festival, aiming to inoculate maximum number of eligible people against coronavirus.

The government has recently allowed vaccination at workplaces having about 100 eligible beneficiaries.

As part of the drive, Delhi's Le Meridien hotel and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), among other locations in the city, have begun inoculating their eligible staff.

The daily vaccination count in the national capital also crossed the one-lakh mark for the first time on Sunday, said officials.

An all out mobilisation was the main thrust of "Tika Utsav" and accordingly a specially focused effort was made by officials which has resulted in Delhi crossing the one lakh per day vaccination figure for the first time, said a statement from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office.

Mr Baijal has been keenly overseeing the observance and implementation of the special vaccination drive from April 11 to April 14 in Delhi, it said.

Delhi has recorded 10,732 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours which is the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, according to data shared by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

On the first day of the "Tika Utsav", Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to abide by four things -- assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if someone tests positive, create a micro-containment zone in the area.

During a meeting with the chief ministers on April 8, the Prime Minister had said that ''Tika Utsav'' will be observed between April 11, the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule till April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.