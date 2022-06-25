Video: Women Protesters vs Women Bouncers Outside Delhi Wine Shop, 10 Arrested

women bouncers, in black, were seen kicking and punching the women protestors

A protest outside a wine shop in Delhi turned violent after a clash broke out between two groups of women. Screams can be heard as the women bouncers, in black, were seen kicking and punching the women protestors in a video shot from a building right across the liquor shop. A policeman was roughed up too during the brawl.

The quarrel on Thursday night started when a protest was staged by a group of local women, who were against the opening of the liquor shop in the area. As their demonstration got heated, they got into a fight with the women staff of the shop.

When Ranjit, a head constable of Tigdi police station in south Delhi, tried to intervene, he was beaten up and his uniform was torn. Soon after a team of police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police have arrested 10 women in the case. The injured were sent for medical examination at AIIMS Trauma Center.

According to police, a case under several sections, including 146 for rioting, was filed against the 10 offenders booked.

"Ten accused have been arrested in this case. The situation in the area is under control and staff in sufficient number has been deployed to avoid further tension," said Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).