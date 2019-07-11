Woman Shot At Near 5-Star Hotel In Delhi

The incident occurred near the Radisson Hotel in Dwarka.

A woman in her late 30's was shot at by two men on bike in the national capital on Thursday.

The incident occurred near the Radisson Hotel in Dwarka. The woman, identified as Kiran Bala, was driving her car at around 8 am when two men on bike sprayed bullets on her car.

One of the bullets struck her in the neck and she lost consciousness after which her car hit the footpath. She was rushed to the Venkateshwara hospital.

Police have ruled out robbery as her valuables were found intact.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.