Woman Journalist Robbed Of Her Phone In Delhi's Daryaganj

The police could not be contacted for comments. (Representational)

A 45-year-old woman journalist of a leading English daily claimed that she was robbed of her mobile phone on Thursday morning just 100 metres before the office of district's deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in central Delhi's Daryaganj area.

"I was sitting in an auto on Thursday morning and was going towards Connaught Place from Daryaganj for some work. I never take out my phone while I am in an auto-rickshaw or an e-rickshaw, but this morning it was an important message which I had to reply," she said in her complaint.

"A person came there at around 10.15 am and snatched my Samsung A-50 phone and started running. I left my bag in the auto and started chasing him. The accused manage to flee and disappeared near the lane next to the Daryaganj police station," the woman, a resident of Daryaganj, said.

Giving out the details of the accused in her complaint, she said, "I ran behind the snatcher, who was wearing a light brown T-shirt and a dark brown trouser...but before the Delhi gate red light the snatcher managed to flee."

"After the incident, when I tried to call my number, the phone kept on ringing but there was no response. Subsequently, using Google dashboard, I tracked my phone and the last location was seen in Daryaganj at around 10:18 am, and later found it was switched off," the woman said.

The police could not be contacted for comments.

The woman also claimed that in April this year two people snatched her phone from Daryaganj area when she was hardly a metre away from her house.

Earlier on October 16, a 32-year-old journalist of the same organisation was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone by an unidentified man in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area.

Follow NDTV for latest election results and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.