'What's Going On In Delhi?': Arvind Kejriwal On Attack On AAP Councillor

A damaged car outside the house of Aam Aadmi Party councillor Jitendra Kumar in Delhi

A group of over 20 men allegedly fired several shots at the house of an Aam Aadmi Party municipal councillor on Thursday night, the police said this morning. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned that attack that put the life of his party's south Delhi councillor Jitendra Kumar in danger.

"What is going on in Delhi?" Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Parts of the house were damaged in the attack. The windshield and doors of a WagonR car parked outside the house were also broken by the men. After the attack, a team of Delhi police surrounded the house and secured the site.

"There were 20-25 men. They not only fired bullets but also tried to break in. They threatened to kill me before leaving," said Jitendra Kumar, councillor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation or SDMC, one of the three civic agencies and the biggest by revenue in Delhi.

All the three municipal corporations are run by the BJP, though the party has only four legislators in the 70-seat Delhi assembly.

"The attack seems to be politically driven. I have filed a written police complaint," Mr Kumar said.

The police said they are looking for the accused and an investigation is on.

With inputs from ANI

