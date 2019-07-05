Delhi Man Arrested For Waving Sword, Threatening Shopkeepers

A video of the incident showed the man, identified as Salman, intimidating shopkeepers with a sword

A man who was caught on camera brandishing a sword and threatening shopkeepers in East Delhi's Welcome area has been arrested, police said on Friday.

A video of the incident on social media showed the man, identified as Salman, intimidating shopkeepers with a sword and vandalizing their shops located in a busy market on Tuesday night.

"We have apprehended the prime accused while his accomplice Maroof was arrested earlier," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Thakur.

Police said the two were under the influence of alcohol and had picked up a fight with a local before acting against the shopkeepers.

Both have been charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

"The two have been involved in more than four cases in the past including hurting people," said the official.

