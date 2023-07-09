Video: Road At Delhi Minister Atishi's House Flooded, BJP Takes A Swipe

The flooded road outside Delhi minister Atishi's official house

The road in front of the official residence of Delhi minister Atishi was flooded after two days of heavy rain. Visuals show the water entered the property's front area behind the gate.

Atishi, the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, had been going on rounds of the city to meet engineers and inspect flooded areas.

"Rain has broken the record of decades. Due to such a torrential rain, Ring Road near ITO is flooded despite having a pumping station," Atishi tweeted in Hindi.

She said she has asked engineers to increase the number of pumps to drain out a larger volume water faster from the area.

Heavy rain bettered Delhi for two days. The weather office said it was the highest 24-hour rainfall in the national capital in 40 years.

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva tweeted many areas in the city were flooded due to poor infrastructure development under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Corruption in the Kejriwal government is so rampant that the bungalow of PWD Minister Atishi on the recently renovated Mathura Road has been submerged," Mr Sachdeva tweeted along with a video that shows the front area of Atishi's home.

Several residential areas in Delhi were flooded. Cars were seen submerged at many places too. Commuters complained of difficulty in reaching their destinations as water accumulated on the roads, especially under flyovers.