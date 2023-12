No casualties have been reported so far.

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area this evening. Twenty fire tenders rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

#WATCH | A massive fire breaks out at a warehouse in the Fatehpur Beri area of Delhi. 20 fire tenders present at the spot. More Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/X5rPwdR06R — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

No casualties have been reported so far and officials are yet to find out what caused the fire.

Further details are awaited.