Video: Bikers Snatch Woman's Bag In Posh Delhi Market, Leave Her Injured

Delhi: The bag snatchers had escaped and are yet to be arrested.

A woman was injured after her bag was snatched by robbers on a bike in a posh Delhi market, visuals of which were captured on CCTV.

Shahida Bajaj, who had arrived in Delhi from Srinagar, was returning to her hotel with her husband when the incident occurred on July 30 at the M Block market area in Greater Kailash 1.

The footage showed one of the accused snatching her bag, making her stumble and fall on the road in the busy market area. Her husband and a passerby came to her rescue and helped her get up.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered in this connection at the Greater Kailash Police Station last month.

In a similar incident last year, a bike-borne criminal had dragged a woman over a hundred metres in an attempt to snatch her mobile phone in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area.