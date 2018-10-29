Two, Including Nigerian, Held In Delhi With 8 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 32 Crore

The heroin was being smuggled from Afghanistan and Pakistan through Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab border.

Two men, including a Nigerian national, were arrested on charges of drug peddling from near Delhi's Saket metro station and eight kg heroin was seized from them, police said today.

The accused persons have been identified as Oscar (38), a Nigerian national, presently living in Delhi's Burari and Surjeet Singh (27), resident of Patiala in Punjab.

Eight kg heroin, valued at Rs 32 crore in international market, was also recovered from their possession, senior police officer PS Kushwah said.

"As per information received, members of this cartel are involved in supply of heroin in Delhi-NCR, including Punjab, and heroin is smuggled in India from Afghanistan and Pakistan through couriers.

"On October 23, police received information that one Surjeet Singh from Punjab would come at a bus stop near Saket Metro Station in Delhi at around 10 pm to receive the consignment of heroin from a Nigerian national," Mr Kushwah said

At about 9.30 pm, one person came from Lado Sarai side near the Saket Metro Station and started waiting for someone at the bus stop.

After a while, an African national also came at the bus stop and handed over a bag to the person. Later, police team apprehended them, he added.

During interrogation, Oscar disclosed that he used to work in association with another Delhi-based person of Nigerian origin who receives supply of heroin from his associates based in Afghanistan, Mr Kushwah said.

"The heroin was being smuggled in India from Afghanistan and Pakistan through Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab border. These couriers used to hand over the heroin to them in Delhi and it was being further supplied to drug dealers in Delhi and Punjab by Oscar," Mr Kushwah.

Oscar also used to send consignments of heroin to other countries, including Canada, England, France, South Africa, etc. He has already supplied more than 90 kg heroin in Delhi and NCR during last 6 months, Mr Kushwah added.