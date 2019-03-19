Truck Runs Over 3 Men After Their Auto-Rickshaw Was Hit By Car In Delhi

Police arrested the truck driver, who was allegedly drunk at the time (Representational)

Three persons were killed while two others were injured early on Monday after a speeding truck hit them, a few minutes after they met with another accident when a car rammed their auto-rickshaw, a police officer said.

Police said the accident occurred at 12.15 am in Shastri Park area of east Delhi when Chandar, 53, Zahid Hussain, 40, Jamil Ahmed, 40, Danish, 26 and Mehraj, 26, all residents of Seelampur, were standing on a road in Shastri Park after their auto-rickshaw was hit by a car.

"While they were talking to some bystanders about the accident, a speeding truck, coming from the Kashmiri Gate side, mowed them down. Chandar, Ahmed and Hussain died on the spot, while Danish and Mehraj were admitted to a nearby hospital from where they were later discharged," senior police officer AK Thakur said.

He said police traced and arrested the truck driver, identified as Manohar Lal, and allegedly drunk at the time.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.