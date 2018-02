A 16-year-old, who took his father's car out for a spin, has mowed down a man in Delhi, the police said. The man, who worked as a cook at a local eatery, died on Thursday.Police said the boy, a student of Class XII at a private school, had taken out his father's Hyundai Santro for a drive on Tuesday in west Delhi's Prashant Vihar. It is suspected that he was driving at a high speed when he hit 25-year-old Manjeet near a traffic signal. The man was crossing the road when he got hit. He was taken to a local hospital and was referred to another when his condition worsened. He died this morning.The boy has been caught. A case has been filed against his father under the Motor Vehicles Act for allowing a minor to drive a car, the police said.