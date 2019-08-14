Teen Assaults Older Sister For Buying Rs 100 Dress 'Without Permission'

The boy escaped after assaulting and locking the victim at the house (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy assaulted elder sister, 20, and injured her eyes in Dwarka of West Delhi over buying of a Rs 100 suit by her without his permission, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on August 5, when the police were informed by a member of Mahila Panchayat regarding a teenager assaulting sister in sector 18 of Dwarka.

"The police team reached the spot and the victim was admitted to Venkasteshwar Hospital. She was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for better treatment," senior police official Rajender Singh Yadav said.

"It was found that victim's three minor younger brothers and one sister were kept at Don Bosco children home in Palam as they were in need for care and protection. No adult member of the family was there to look after them," Mr Yadav said. His parents had gone to his native place, he added.

The boy escaped after assaulting and locking the victim at the house. He used to also beat his other siblings.

"On Friday, the victim's statement was recorded in the presence of her parents after the doctors declared her fit for giving statement. The girl said she didn't want any legal action against brother. All the minor children were produced before the CWC and they were kept in children home by the order of CWC," the officer said.

According to doctors, her eyes were fine and she was discharged from the hospital on Monday, he said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal also met the victim on Monday in hospital and demanded a detailed report from the Delhi Police.

