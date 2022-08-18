Stunning Video of Mughal-Era Lake In Delhi Being Rejuvenated

The project is being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board "in record time".

In a bid to conserve the wetland ecosystem of the capital, the work to revive Delhi's Mughal-era Roshanara Lake has begun. The Delhi government shared a video today of the ongoing rejuvenation of the lake spread.

Uploaded by the Aam Aadmi Party on its Twitter page, the clip features an aerial view of the lake spread located in the Shakti Nagar area of North Delhi. “[Arvind] Kejriwal government is reviving the Mughal-era Roshanara Lake spread over 3.5 acres,” the text attached to the video read.

As per the Twitter post, the project is being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board “in record time”. 2.25 million litres of treated water will be used to restore the dead lake and 16 tube wells will be replaced in the process to save groundwater, the post read.

Recently, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena directed the Municipal Corporation Of Delhi to redevelop the Roshanara Bagh. An 8.5-acre area has been identified which will be transformed into a “world-class” nursery as part of the project, reported news agency ANI.

The LG had said that the dead Roshanara Lake will be also restored and asked the officials to dredge and clean the lake to a depth of 4 metres. He stated that relying on rainwater wouldn't be enough to fill the lake and suggested channelising water from nearby flood-prone areas and areas that witness waterlogging to the lake through pipelines, the report added.

The LG also said that the soil de-silted from the bed of the lake will be used to construct a 4-metre bound around it. In addition, waste from the Bhalswa landfill will also be used for the bound. This, according to the LG, will make sure that the soil doesn't flow back to the lake and will also reduce the burden on the landfill.