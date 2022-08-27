Shootout In Delhi Over Illegal Cattle Slaughter, 3 Arrested: Cops

The police fired five rounds in self defence, injuring two of the accused.

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three people accused of cattle slaughter following an encounter that left two of the accused injured.

According to Rohini district senior police officer Pranav Tayal, on August 26, the North Rohini police station had received information that some people were slaughtering cattle after injecting the animals with sedatives in the Prem Nagar area of the city.

When a police team reached the spot early on Saturday morning, they caught the accused in the act of slaughtering a bull. The accused then opened fire and an encounter followed. The police fired five rounds in self defence, injuring two of the accused.

The three arrested were identified as Aman Ur Rehman and Usman, both 22, and Aiti Alam Shah, 19. Aman and Usman sustained minor bullet injuries following the encounter. The health condition of both of them is stable, police said.

The police recovered one pistol, four live cartridges, one Swift car, one scooty, two butchers' knives and sedatives from their possession and launched an investigation into the matter.