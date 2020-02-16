Shaheen Bagh Protesters Begin March Towards Amit Shah House: Live Updates

Shaheen Bagh: The protesters have decided to go ahead with the marchdespite failingto receive permission from the Delhi Police.

Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Around 4,000-5,000 anti-CAA protesters will start a march from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh till Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence shortly. The protesters have decided to go ahead with the march despite failing to receive permission from the Delhi Police. "Amit Shah ji invited the entire country to come&meet him to discuss issues related to #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. So, we'll be going to meet him tomorrow at 2 pm. We don't have any delegation, anyone who has an issue with #CAA will be going," said a protester.  

In a letter to the protesters, the New Delhi district police said the march will pass through two more districts and request for it has been sent to the police headquarters for further appropriate actions.

Here are the live updates on the protest march planned till Home Minister Amit Shah's residence:

Feb 16, 2020 14:21 (IST)
The police, however, have not given permission for the march and are standing 500 meters away to stop the protesters.
Protesters begin march till Amit Shah's residence.
Hundreds of women have gathered at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for a protest march till the residence of Union home minister Amit Shah.
