Anti-CAA Protesters At Shaheen Bagh Begin March Towards Amit Shah House

Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Hundreds of women who have been sitting on protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for the last two months, are on the move today. Their destination is the residence of Union home minister Amit Shah, and the aim is to discuss the contentious law.

The police, however, have not given permission for the march and a team, dressed in riot gear, is standing 500 meters away to stop the protesters.

"We have asked protesters who are in the delegation which wants to meet home minister Amit Shah today, so we can plan a meeting. But they said that they all want to go. We have denied that, but we will see what we can do," news agency ANI quoted a senior officer as saying.

The protesting women decided to talk to Mr Shah after his open invitation at the Times Now Summit on Thursday.

Anyone with doubts over the CAA could seek an appointment from his office and he would be willing to meet them within the next three days, he had said.

But the women have decided against sending a delegation. "We will march to Amit Shah's house along with everyone here. We will speak in front of everyone. We will ask him to give in writing that NRC and CAA will be taken back," a 76-year-old protester told NDTV.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of the protests against the citizenship law for the last two months. It was made the centrepiece of the BJP campaign for Delhi, and the subject of much of the hate speech from the party's leaders.

Various leaders of the BJP have made it clear that they consider the protesters as "terrorists" and "anti-nationals", and egged on crowds to shout "goli maaro" slogans at election rallies.

On Thursday, Mr Shah admitted that such hate speeches should not have been made and admitted that they could have hurt the party's chances in the election. The BJP, which held a mega campaign involving most of its 270 parliamentarians and 70 union ministers, have won only eight of Delhi's 70 assembly seats in the election.