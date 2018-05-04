Schoolboy Falls To Death From Shahdara Flyover In Delhi The deceased's family alleged that he was killed by his friends.

Police said they are probing the incident (Representational) Delhi: A 14-year-old boy allegedly fell to death from the Shahdara flyover near Mansarovar Park Metro Station here, police said today.



According to a witness, the boy identified as Luv Sharma, had earphones plugged in his ears. He came on a cycle and jumped off the flyover, the police said.



No suicide note was found with his belongings, they said.



The deceased's family alleged that he was killed by his friends. They told police that he was called in the evening by some of his friends to meet them and later his body was found beneath the flyover.



Luv, was a class 9 student at St Joseph School here.



The police is probing the matter, they said.



