Rumour-Mongering Should Stop, Says Home Ministry Amid Violence In Delhi

The Home Ministry has warned people against spreading fake news and rumour-mongering over the clashes in northeast Delhi areas between groups for and against the controversial citizenship law.

The clashes that erupted on Sunday in Maujpur have spread to nearby areas and are continuing, with mobs armed with sticks, stones and petrol bombs coming out on the streets in large numbers in Bhajanpura, Chandbagh and Gokulpuri.

Home Ministry sources today said special police officers have been deployed in violence-prone areas and more will be called in if needed to take the situation under control. The sources said the Home Ministry has ruled out calling in the Army.

Seven people have been killed and nearly 100 injured in the clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Toxic, black smoke is still billowing out from a tyre market in Gokulpuri that was burnt down last night. The residents said there were no policemen in the area.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed for calm. He met with Home Minister Amit Shah today. "The police will be sent wherever they are needed, the centre has told me," Mr Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting.

In today's visuals, mobs with sticks were seen running on the streets of Baburpur. A man is seen thrashed by a group of about 30. After they leave him, another group comes and tries to raise him, but the man remains motionless. Bricks rain near them.

The spiralling violence comes even as US President Donald Trump, his family and a high-powered American delegation are in the capital.

"The police personnel could not do anything because they were not getting orders from their seniors. I will raise this with (Home Minister) Amit Shah ji. They can't decide whether there should be tear-gassing or lathi-charging without orders from above," Mr Kejriwal told reporters today.

The fire department this morning said it has been getting more SOS calls. In Maujpur, passengers travelling in an e-rickshaw were thrashed and looted of cash and cellphones this morning.