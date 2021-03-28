Notorious Criminal Who Fled After Delhi Hospital Firing Killed In Encounter

Kuldeep Fazza was a member of the notorious Goga gang

A notorious criminal of the infamous Goga gang was killed in an encounter with the Delhi police this morning after he escaped from a hospital two days ago in a high-voltage gunfight that left one dead.

Kuldeep Fazza fled from GTB Hospital on March 25 and was injured in a shoot-out with a Special Cell team in a flat in Rohini's Sector 14. He was rushed to Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared dead.

Fazza was going to the GTB hospital for treatment where several of his teammates helped him escape. A fierce gunfight had broken out at the government hospital in the middle of the day on Thursday when there was a showdown between the police team escorting Fazza and the group who came to his rescue.

The assailants first threw chilli powder at the police team and then started firing at them after which the cops retailiated, officials said.

One assailant died and another was injured in the firing that triggered a chaos with patients and their relatives running for cover.

Police had surrounded the building in Rohini where Kuldeep Fazza was hiding

Fazza had then gone into hiding in a flat in northwest Delhi's Rohini. Police tracked him down, surrounded the building and asked him to surrender. However, he shot at the cops, police said. The cops fired back resulting in a shootout in which the accused was killed, they said.

Two others who were helping Fazza to hide were also arrested after the shootout.

The Gogi gang is involved in extortion, collecting ransom and protection money as well as committing car-jacking among others.

Kuldeep Fazza was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in March last year from Gurgaon.