No Covid Safety, 65 Arrested For Partying At Hookah Bars In Delhi

Sixty-five people have been arrested from two illegal hookah bars in Delhi's Rohini after police raids. Coronavirus norms were also being violated at the bars, police said, saying social distancing was not followed at either establishment.

26 people, including four staff members, were arrested from Uptown Cafe in Rohini's Sector 9 on January 1. Ten hookahs have also been seized by the police in the raids.

35 people, including 10 women and three minors were arrested from Sector 8's Mud House restaurant in January 2. Six staff members were also arrested in the raid and 12 hookahs were confiscated as well. Three owners of the hookah bar have also been arrested in the raid.

Police said legal action has been initiated against the owners.

Many people were seen dancing while violating the COVID-19 norms when the police raided the bars.

"Based on the information, a raid was conducted at an illegal hookah bar in Sector 9, Rohini on January 1. 22 people were found dancing and smoking hookah violating COVID-19 norms. The owner of the Hookah bar was identified as Sahil," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rohini Pramod Kumar Mishra told news agency ANI.

With inputs from ANI