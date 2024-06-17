Power Cut Briefly Hits Baggage, E-Gate Services At Delhi Airport

The airport has three terminals for commercial and cargo flights. (Representational)

A power outage briefly impacted some services at the Delhi airport today. The voltage imbalance that lasted for "a few minutes" affected baggage collection and entry at the e-gates but did not affect flights.

"Around 2 PM today, Delhi Airport's Main Receiving Sub-station (MRSS) detected a significant voltage spike at the grid, reportedly due to the tripping of a 765KV line. This voltage imbalance from the Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) Grid briefly impacted all IGI terminals, affecting baggage acceptance and e-gates," a statement by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) read.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport, owned and run by GMR Airports, has three terminals for commercial and cargo flights.

The airport authorities said that to maintain essential services, "we proactively switched all terminals to DG Load". "The power back-up system, installed by Delhi International Airport Limited was operationalised within a few minutes and all back-up procedures were initiated to facilitate passengers at all touch points," they added.

The grid voltage stabilised by 3 PM, the statement said. "All services were smoothly transitioned back from DG load to DTL grid load and the DG supply was disconnected. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all passengers during this brief period," said a DIAL spokesperson.

The outage comes as temperatures in the national capital have soared to record-breaking levels in recent weeks. It also comes in a month typically considered busy for the airline industry in India as schools are shut for the summer break in June.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets with domestic air travel expected to double to 300 million passengers from a record 152 million in 2023, according to government data.