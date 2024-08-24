Porn Video Runs On Ad Board At Popular Delhi Market, Case Filed

Connaught Place is an iconic and historic commercial area in the heart of the national capital. (File)

A porn video was played on a digital advertisement board in Delhi's Connaught Place, one of the busiest markets in the national capital. The incident occurred late at night on Thursday when the video played on a board in the H-block of the market.

The police were informed and the clip, which played for a few seconds, was removed with the help of officials from the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). The person who called the police recorded the incident on his phone but a huge crowd had gathered at the spot, the cops said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Informational Technology Act, has been registered and investigations are on to arrest the people involved in the incident, the cops added.

The NDMC said it could be a case of "hacking" the screen by using advanced technology. The civic body said it operates two types of panels in the areas under its jurisdiction-- one for advertisement and another for an interactive touchscreen.

"Both panels are of international standard and controlled by a server which is completely secured with a firewall and antivirus. We are also providing hotspots free of cost for public usage in the NDMC areas," the statement read.

Connaught Place is an iconic and historic commercial area in the heart of the national capital. Thousands of people visit the market daily and footfall increases on weekends.

But this is not the first time a glitch like this has been reported. A similar incident occurred last year in Bihar, where a porn clip was played at Patna railway station on the display screen meant for advertisements. The Railway Protection Force stepped in and stopped the footage.

- With inputs from PTI