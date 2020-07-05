Cop's Speeding Car Runs Over Woman In Delhi

A woman was badly injured after she was run over by a speeding east Delhi's Ghazipur. (Representational)

A woman was badly injured after she was run over by a speeding east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Wednesday, police said. The driver, Joginder, who is an official with Delhi police, was later arrested, police said.

As per the complaint, the woman was sitting outside her house at around 7.30 pm with her son and few others when the speeding white colour hatchback hit her, dragging her upto several meters.

The badly injured woman was later taken to a nearby private hospital.

The complainant further accused the driver of misbehaving and using abusive language on being caught.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

A similar incident was reported from the same area when an elderly was run over by a speeding car. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested, the police said.

The disturbing CCTV footage showed the speeding car with the woman on its bonnet. The woman falls off the hatchback as it comes to a halt in a narrow lane.

