Police Arrest 5 For Allegedly Running IPL Betting Racket The accused revealed that they were running the racket since the last four months and used to distribute the profits on weekly basis.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bets were being placed on the match between Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings. (Representation) New Delhi: Five people have been arrested from West Delhi's Raja Garden area for allegedly running an IPL gambling racket, police said on Tuesday.



The arrests were made after Inspector Anil Kumar, station house officer of Kirti Nagar Police Station, received information about the Racket



A police team raided the spot, found to be covered with iron grills and gates. The team had to crawl beneath the grill to enter the premises.



Five men, identified as Charanjeet Yadav (25), Roshan (21), Honey (29), Gaurav (25) and Mohit (21) were arrested.



Rs 2.80 lakhs, two high-end cars, a laptop, an LED TV screen, a recorder, five wallets and nine cell phones were seized from the spot.



During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were running the racket since the last four months and used to distribute the profits on weekly basis.



They revealed that they were placing bets on the match between Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings per ball/per over from a person over phone and further gave them to punters.



Whatever the customer would bet they would feed it into the laptop as well as on the recorders and collect the money from the callers on the next day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said.



The collections were being made on a daily basis.



The accused were running the racket in the garb of a coaching centre. Police will question the owner of the property to ascertain whether he was aware about the racket being run on his premises, they said.





Five people have been arrested from West Delhi's Raja Garden area for allegedly running an IPL gambling racket, police said on Tuesday.The arrests were made after Inspector Anil Kumar, station house officer of Kirti Nagar Police Station, received information about the RacketA police team raided the spot, found to be covered with iron grills and gates. The team had to crawl beneath the grill to enter the premises.Five men, identified as Charanjeet Yadav (25), Roshan (21), Honey (29), Gaurav (25) and Mohit (21) were arrested.Rs 2.80 lakhs, two high-end cars, a laptop, an LED TV screen, a recorder, five wallets and nine cell phones were seized from the spot.During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were running the racket since the last four months and used to distribute the profits on weekly basis.They revealed that they were placing bets on the match between Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings per ball/per over from a person over phone and further gave them to punters.Whatever the customer would bet they would feed it into the laptop as well as on the recorders and collect the money from the callers on the next day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said. The collections were being made on a daily basis.The accused were running the racket in the garb of a coaching centre. Police will question the owner of the property to ascertain whether he was aware about the racket being run on his premises, they said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter