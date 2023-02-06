Delhi Zoo's Oldest White Tigress, Aged 17, Dies Due To Liver Malfunction

She was a third-generation white tigress born in the zoo. (Representational)

Delhi zoo's oldest white tigress died on Monday due to liver malfunction, officials said. Vina Rani, aged around 17, had not eaten anything since Saturday.

Profiling of her blood samples revealed that she was suffering from hepatitis, which impacted her liver, an official said.



The zoo now has three adult white tigers -- Tipu, Vijay and Sita -- and two cubs born last year to Vijay and Sita.

A white tiger has a lifespan of 12 to 14 years in the wild.

