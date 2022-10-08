Non-Stop Rain Since Noon In Delhi Today, More Likely Tomorrow: 10 Points

The rain caused traffic jam at several busy parts of Delhi. The weather office said there could be more rain on Sunday.

The authorities have asked motorists to look out for stagnant water at low-lying areas, such as under flyovers.

There could be traffic disruptions even on Sunday morning due to the rain, which is unlikely to stop for the night.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was 23.4 degree Celsius. The minimum was 20.8 degree Celsius.

Delhi's air quality has improved due to rain. The air quality index or AQI around 7 pm on Saturday was 37, under the "good" category.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's main weather station, recorded 30.1 mm rainfall in a nine-hour period ending 5:30 pm.

Rainfall below 15 mm is considered "light", between 15 mm and 64.5 mm "moderate", between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm "heavy" and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm "very heavy". Above 204.4 mm is considered "extremely heavy" rainfall.

Some of the areas where the roads got flooded were Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, the stretch of road between the INA Market and AIIMS, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Kirari, Rohtak Road, Vikas Marg, near Zakhira, Najafgarh, Mahipalpur and Rangpuri.

The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, said it won't rain much from Monday.