No Covid Deaths In Delhi For 7th Straight Day Today, 38 New Cases In 24 Hours

Delhi reported no deaths related to the coronavirus for the seventh consecutive day today. The national capital's overall death count currently stands at 25,083.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 38 Covid cases bringing the positivity rate down to 0.05% and taking the overall case count to 14,38,288.

There are presently 400 active cases in the city, of which 98 patients are in home isolation. The national capital currently has 93 containment zones.

In the last 24 hours, 15 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 98.22%.

In the same period, 70,308 Covid tests were conducted - 46,255 RT-PCR tests, and 24,053 Antigen tests.

The progress in Covid cases comes soon after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibited the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi from September 10 to 19 in public places, and barred the installation of Lord Ganesha idols in tents and pandals, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delhi government on September 9 launched a new Covid 'WhatsApp Helpdesk Number' aimed to help people access credible information about the viral disease, locate nearest vaccination centres and book slots for receiving the jabs. Tele-consultation and information about oxygen cylinder refilling stations will also be available through the WhatsApp chatbot, according to a statement.