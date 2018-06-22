Mumbai-Bound Woman Arrested With Live Bullets At Delhi Airport

The woman was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the police (Representational)

A Mumbai-bound woman passenger was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying five live bullet rounds in her baggage, an official said today.A CISF officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected bullet-like objects on the x-ray monitor yesterday while checking the bag of Anshu R."Five live bullet rounds were found on the passenger travelling to Mumbai," the official said.The woman was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the police as she could not produce any document for the ammunition, the official said, adding that she was later booked under sections of the Arms Act