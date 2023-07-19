Man's Body With Multiple Stab Wounds Found In Delhi's Shahbad Dairy: Cops

According to the Delhi Police, the body was discovered early this morning. (Representational)

The body of a 30-35-year-old man with multiple stab wounds was recovered from the bushes in the Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi, said a police official.

According to the Delhi Police, the body was discovered early this morning, and they have registered a murder case and taken one suspect into custody.

During the initial investigation, it was found that there was a dispute between the victim and the suspect over a trivial matter, which escalated into a heated argument, leading to the fatal stabbing of the individual, they said.

Further investigation is underway.