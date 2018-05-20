Man, Teenager Stabbed By Unknown Attackers In Delhi The police said that from the initial probe, it appears both the incidents are similar.

Police said that both the cases were reported from south Delhi. (File photo) New Delhi: A man and a teenager were stabbed, in two separate but similar incidents, by a group of unknown assailants while they were returning home on Sunday, police said.



Both the cases were reported from south Delhi.



In the first case, Zubaid Hayat, 17, a resident of Jasola in Sarita Vihar, was returning home after offering prayers for Ramadan when he was attacked.



"Having offered prayer at a mosque, Hayat was returning to his residence when some unknown youth stopped him and started beating him. When Hayat resisted, they stabbed him two times before escaping from the spot," a senior police officer said.



"Some locals informed us about attack on Hayat. We informed the local police following which he was admitted to the AIIMS trauma center," Asmat, a relative of Hayat, told IANS.



In a similar case reported from south Delhi's Tughlakabad area, a 45-year-old man returning from his office was stabbed by some assailants early on Sunday.



Feroze Khan was on the way to his residence when he was stabbed by unknown attackers after they picked up a fight with him.



"I was informed by police from AIIMS trauma centre that my uncle was stabbed by someone and he is undergoing treatment there. When we rushed to trauma centre, we found that he suffered three stab wounds," his nephew Amir said.



The police officer said that from the initial probe, it appears both the incidents are similar.



"Prima facie it was found that victims were stabbed by attackers during a confrontation when they resisted their snatching attempts. We are examining CCTV footage to ascertain the identities of accused persons," the officer added.







