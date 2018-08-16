Man Stabs Sister-In-Law, Her Nephew Multiple Times With Shovel, Kills Them

A 55-year-old woman and her nephew were stabbed multiple times with a shovel allegedly by her brother-in-law at their residence in Delhi.

Delhi | | Updated: August 16, 2018 22:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Stabs Sister-In-Law, Her Nephew Multiple Times With Shovel, Kills Them

Police are probing the reason behind the killings. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 55-year-old woman and her nephew were stabbed multiple times with a shovel allegedly by her brother-in-law at their residence in central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said today.

The police were informed yesterday about the incident. The deceased were identified as Kaushalya and her 30-year-old nephew Purushottam. Kaushalya's 25-year-old son Rohit, was also injured in the attack.

The accused Rajkumar alias Raju attacked the trio with a shovel and a kitchen knife while they were asleep and fled from the spot. Subsequently, he was arrested.

When police reached the spot, they found Purshottam's body lying in a pool of blood on the first floor.

Kaushalya and her son were rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Tarachand, who is the brother of the accused, had informed the police about the incident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said adding that a case has been registered.

Police are probing the reason behind the killings.

  For more news about Delhi, please click here.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

New DelhiWoman and nephew stabbed with shovel

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Atal Bihari VajpayeeNews in BanglaTamil NewsKerala FloodGold Movie ReviewHyundai SantroTrain StatusPNR StatusAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................