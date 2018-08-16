Man Stabs Sister-In-Law, Her Nephew Multiple Times With Shovel, Kills Them

Police are probing the reason behind the killings. (Representational)

A 55-year-old woman and her nephew were stabbed multiple times with a shovel allegedly by her brother-in-law at their residence in central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said today.

The police were informed yesterday about the incident. The deceased were identified as Kaushalya and her 30-year-old nephew Purushottam. Kaushalya's 25-year-old son Rohit, was also injured in the attack.

The accused Rajkumar alias Raju attacked the trio with a shovel and a kitchen knife while they were asleep and fled from the spot. Subsequently, he was arrested.

When police reached the spot, they found Purshottam's body lying in a pool of blood on the first floor.

Kaushalya and her son were rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Tarachand, who is the brother of the accused, had informed the police about the incident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said adding that a case has been registered.

Police are probing the reason behind the killings.

