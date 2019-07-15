Man Stabbed To Death Allegedly By Pizza Delivery Boy In Delhi

Police said a case had been registered and the investigation was on. (Representational)

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by a pizza delivery boy in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Ankit Kumar, a resident of Tilak Nagar, they said.

Police have arrested the accused, Ravi Singh, a resident of Nihal Vihar, and recovered the knife used in the alleged crime.

Rohit Kumar, the elder brother of the victim who worked at a photography shop, alleged that Ankit had gone to a shop to get his phone repaired on Sunday and did not return home till night, a senior police officer said.

Around 10.30 pm, when Rohit Kumar reached Mahavir Nagar, he heard cries and saw people gathered there.

Later, he saw that Ravi Singh had attacked his brother with a knife, police said. He rushed Ankit Kumar to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

A case had been registered and the investigation was on, they added.

