Man Shot Dead In Public, Result Of Gang War Fallout, Say Delhi Police

Share EMAIL PRINT At least 15 bullets were pumped into the man's head, police said. (Representational image) New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was shot dead a kilometre away from Rohini court in Delhi on Monday afternoon by three men, according to police, who also said that the shooting was allegedly carried out by a dreaded Delhi gangster and his associates. At least 15 bullets were pumped into the victim's head, chest and abdomen, police said. According to a PTI report, CCTV footage of the incident shows three men shooting at Bhardwaj as people run for cover on hearing the gun shots.



Ravi Bhardwaj was eating outside a roadside eatery when around three or four men emerged from a car and proceeded to shoot Bhardwaj. Bhardwaj was then rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.



Bhardwaj had come to Rohini to attend a court hearing with his friends. After the hearing, he proceeded to the eatery, at which time his friends had left, after which the shooting occurred.



According to police, Delhi gangster Jatinder alias Gogi, had sent his associates to kill Bhardwaj, as a result of the fallout from a gang war. Police is probing an alleged enmity between Bhardwaj and Gogi. They are also looking into Bhardwaj's criminal record, including his involvement in cases of murder and attempt to murder.



