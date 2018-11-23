Man Jumps Off Fourth Floor Of Delhi Building, Cops Suspect Suicide

The man fell in front of a tea shop whose owner called the police and informed about the incident (File)

A man in his thirties allegedly committed suicide today after jumping from the fourth floor of Janakpuri District Centre, police said. Senior police officer Monika Bhardwaj said it seems like a case of suicide.

According to the police, they received a call at around 10.15 am about the incident. The man landed in front of a tea shop whose owner called the police and informed about the incident, police said. The man's skull was broken in the incident.

Further investigation is on, the officer said. The deceased is yet to be identified. He was aged around 35, police said.