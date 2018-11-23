Man Jumps Off Fourth Floor Of Delhi Building, Cops Suspect Suicide

Further investigation is on, a police officer said. The deceased is yet to be identified. He was aged around 35, police said.

Delhi | | Updated: November 23, 2018 17:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Jumps Off Fourth Floor Of Delhi Building, Cops Suspect Suicide

The man fell in front of a tea shop whose owner called the police and informed about the incident (File)


New Delhi: 

A man in his thirties allegedly committed suicide today after jumping from the fourth floor of Janakpuri District Centre, police said. Senior police officer Monika Bhardwaj said it seems like a case of suicide.

According to the police, they received a call at around 10.15 am about the incident. The man landed in front of a tea shop whose owner called the police and informed about the incident, police said. The man's skull was broken in the incident. 

Further investigation is on, the officer said. The deceased is yet to be identified. He was aged around 35, police said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi suicideDelhi newsJanakpuri District Centre

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Guru Nanak GurpurabEncounter in AnantnagLive TVSRM UniversityTamil NewsHOP LiveJohn Allen ChauLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProErtigaRealme U1Black Friday

................................ Advertisement ................................