Man Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 1.5 Crore In Delhi

Around 600 grams of heroin was seized. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man has been arrested with 600 grams of heroin, worth Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, the police said today.

The accused was identified as Toni alias Nazir Ali, they added.

On November 22, the police received information that he was bringing a big consignment of heroin to Karan Vihar. Later, a trap was laid and Toni was arrested, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) AK Singla said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had procured the contraband from a man named Sandeep.

Sandeep was previously arrested in another case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2016 and he is absconding, Mr Singla said.

In total 138 match boxes were recovered from the house of the accused, each box containing a piece of silver foil which is used for consuming heroin, he said.