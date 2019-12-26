Man Arrested While Trying To Escape After Snatching Mobile, Cash In Delhi

The victim identified the accused and informed police that three men including the one who was apprehended, snatched his mobile phone and Rs 800, police said.

Man Arrested While Trying To Escape After Snatching Mobile, Cash In Delhi

The accused was handed over to the local police and a case was registered, police said.

New Delhi:

A 25-year-old man was arrested while trying to escape along with his accomplices after snatching a mobile phone and cash from a person in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Shankar, a resident of Ghaziabad, they said.

On Tuesday, at around 5 pm, the PCR (Police Control Room) staff deployed near Surya Nagar crossing at Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg, spotted three men running in a suspicious manner.

The police swung into action, chased the suspects and managed to apprehend one of the accused, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha.

The victim identified the accused and informed police that three men including the one who was apprehended, snatched his mobile phone and Rs 800, he said.

The mobile phone was recovered from the possession of the accused, he added.

The accused was handed over to the local police and a case was registered at the Vivek Vihar police station, police said.

Comments
Man Snatches Mobile In DelhiMan Snatches Cash In Delhi

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News