Man Arrested For Stealing Mobile Phones From Delhi Metro Commuters

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from Delhi metro commuters, police said on Tuesday. On Monday, two people had filed complaints with Yamuna Bank metro station that their mobile phones had been stolen.Yamuna Bank metro station falls on the Blue Line corridor, which is one of the busiest routes, connecting the extreme ends of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from Dwarka to Noida, respectively.Police then formed a team to nab the thieves, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.Police said that during patrolling, they saw a man who seemed to be behaving suspiciously at the metro station. He was immediately confronted, after which police found two mobile phones on him. The accused has been identified as Shahid, a resident of Patparganj in east Delhi."When he was searched, two mobile phones were recovered from him. During interrogation, the mobile phones were found to be stolen from trains," Mr Singh said.Police said the accused has been stealing mobile phones at railway stations too.