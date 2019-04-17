Man, 50, Arrested, For Raping Niece Multiple Times In Delhi

The accused worked in a tyre-puncture shop and has two married sons, three daughters (Representational)

A 50-year-old man was arrested today in Delhi's Najafgarh for allegedly raping his minor niece on multiple occasions, police said.

The 13-year-old girl approached the police on Tuesday and narrated her ordeal, they said.

Her mother died 12 years ago when she was six months old and her father also went missing after which she started living with her uncle, the police added.

She told police that before shifting to a rented accommodation in a nearby area around two months ago, they used to live in Najafgarh area where her uncle raped her at least four to five times when she was alone, a police official said.

After her medical examination a case has been registered under the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested, the official said.

According to police, the accused used to work in a tyre-puncture shop and has two married sons and three daughters.

The police said they are trying to figure out when the alleged incident took place as the girl could not recall the exact time period.

The girl was the only child of her parents. She was a school drop out and studied up to Class 5 only, police added.

