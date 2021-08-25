Major Upset For Badals' Akali Dal Despite Leads In Delhi Sikh Body Polls

Manjinder Sirsa represented Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) in the elections.

In a major upset for the Badals' Akali Dal, party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who headed the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee, faced a defeat in the polls of the Sikh body today.

Mr Sirsa represented Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) in the elections held on Sunday and he lost by 525 votes from Harvinder Singh Sarna, who represented the SAD (Delhi) faction.

Even though the Akali Dal gained a comfortable lead, Mr Sirsa's defeat is going to be a setback for the Badals in the elections of one of the top Sikh bodies of the country ahead of the 2022 Punjab polls.

Mr Sirsa, 49, the party's national spokesperson, has been the face of the Badals' Akali Dal. He has been vocal on several key issues in the recent times, including Afghanistan crisis and farmers' protest.

"We feel humbled and blessed to win 27 seats out of 46 in DSGMC elections. This win is the victory of Delhi's Sangat. We bow our head to the honour bestowed upon Shiromani Akali Dal by the Sangat of Delhi (sic)," Mr Sirsa tweeted this afternoon.

On Tuesday, he wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah - on behalf of the Sikh body - to provide citizenship to those seeking refuge in India in a bid to escape the Taliban rule.

"Requesting @AmitShah ji & Govt of India for necc amendments in CAA to cover Sikhs+Hindus of Afghanistan who have taken refuge in 2020 & 2021. India has taken a humanitarian step by supporting minorities of Afghanistan & it would be great to help them by granting Indian citizenship," he wrote in a tweet.

"I request Prime Minister and Home Minister to amend CAA and extend the cut-off date from 2014 to 2021 so that people coming from Afghanistan get benefitted and lead a safe life here and their children are able to study here," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.