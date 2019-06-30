Lucknow-Bound Passenger Arrested With 14 Bullets At Delhi Airport

During checking, the X-ray monitor detected bullet-like objects in the bag of the passenger. (FILE PHOTO)

A Lucknow-bound passenger was arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying 14 live bullet rounds in his baggage, an official said on Saturday.

A Central Industrial Security Force officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected bullet-like objects on the X-ray monitor while checking the bag of passenger Athar Abbas Naqvi on Friday, he said.

"Fourteen live bullet rounds were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Lucknow," the official said.

The man was handed over to the police which charged him under various sections of the Arms Act as weapons and ammunition are not allowed to be taken either in the terminal area or aircraft under the Indian aviation rules, he added.

