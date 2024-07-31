Late-Night Traffic Chaos In Delhi Due To Heavy Rain. See Affected Areas

The Pragati Maidan area recorded 112.5 mm of rain within an hour

Severe waterlogging and heavy traffic jams were reported in Delhi today after persistent rainfall. A 'red' warning was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) after the national capital recorded over 100 millimeters of rainfall within an hour.

Though no official statement has been made by the weather office, according to IMD, 100 millimeters of rainfall within an hour is defined as a "cloud burst."

The Pragati Maidan area recorded 112.5 mm of rain within an hour, causing widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Heavy traffic has been reported across the national capital with some areas reporting severe congestion. Major disruptions have been reported from Kashmere Gate, Rajinder Nagar and the Qutub Minar area.

Due to water logging near the Qutub Minar metro station area, traffic has been majorly affected in both carriageways of Anuvrat Marg.

Major traffic jams have also been reported from Guru Ravi Das Marg on both carriageways due to the falling of a tree near Tank Road Chowk.

The Outer Ring Road, especially the stretch from Chirag Delhi to Nehru Place, has seen major traffic congestions due to waterlogging under the Savitri flyover, according to reports.

Mahatma Gandhi Marg has also been majorly impacted due to the waterlogging at Nigam Bodh Ghat, leading to traffic being rerouted from Chandgi Ram Akhara.

Near Delhi University's North Campus area, visuals from Kamla Nagar show waterlogged streets and vehicles partially submerged in water. Streets near Connaught Place are also suffering from severe waterlogging.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor has "cautioned all officers to remain alert" and ensure minimum inconvenience to people amid the ongoing heavy rainfall.

With Inputs From PTI, ANI