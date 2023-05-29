Delhi Man Shot, Son Stabbed In Massive Fight Seen On Camera

The police have registered a case in connection with the attack.

A garments shop owner was shot, one of his sons was stabbed and another one assaulted in an attack by six armed men in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area on Sunday night, the police said. The injured have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

A video of the attack has also surfaced, which shows the men attacking the family with swords in their hands.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm when Sariq Anwar was closing his shop in Ramesh Park. Some men armed with guns and swords entered the shop and started vandalising it. Sariq's father, Guddu Anwar, who was returning home after closing another shop and was in the area where his son's shop was located, was assaulted and shot in the leg. When Sariq tried to help his father, he was also beaten up, the police said.

His other sons, Tariq and Annas, tried to intervene but both of them were assaulted and the latter stabbed in the hand. Sariq said that there were six attackers in total, all of whom were armed with guns. They fired several rounds before fleeing the scene.

The police have registered a case in connection with the attack and a manhunt has been launched to track down the attackers.