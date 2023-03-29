Lacking Numbers, BJP Withdraws No-Confidence Motion Against Delhi Government

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today withdrew its no-confidence motion against the AAP government in Delhi after it failed to muster the numbers needed to discuss the issue in the assembly.

BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, had announced that they would bring a no-confidence motion against the Arvind Kejriwal government over its alleged involvement in corruption.

But for the motion to be eligible for discussion, it needed the support of a fifth of the 70-member assembly. BJP needed 14 votes. Currently, they have 8 MLAs in the Delhi assembly, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has 62.

After withdrawing the motion, Mr Bidhuri said that they will raise the issue of corruption separately in the house.

The BJP, in a statement, said that the AAP government has no moral or constitutional right to be in office as two of its ministers are in jail and facing corruption allegations.

Mr Bidhuri also demanded that the Budget session be extended so that key issues could be discussed.

He said the budget session has been called only for five days, out of which the provision of question hour has been kept only for two days.

"This is like attacking the rights of the legislators and this government is continuously robbing the rights of the legislators," he alleged.