Kashmiri Businessman Kidnapped By Partners In Delhi, Rescued In 6 Hours

A man from Jammu and Kashmir was kidnapped by his two business partners over a financial dispute of Rs 55 lakh in Delhi, the police said today.



On Thursday, the cops in Delhi were alerted by a man from Kashmir valley who informed them his brother-in-law, Sayed Tariq, has been kidnapped from the national capital's Kashmere Gate, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.



The police started an investigation and found that two people forced Mr Tariq into a Maruti Swift. The cops tracked the car through CCTV footage and saw the vehicle taking the GT Karnal road towards Punjab.



The Delhi Police informed their Punjab counterparts. The man was rescued from Punjab's Phagwara, and the accused were arrested within six hours in a joint operation.



The two accused hired a taxi and told the driver that they were cops.



Mr Tariq was a business partner of the two accused, Nishaar and Imtiaz Ahmed. He had borrowed Rs 55 lakh from them, which he did not repay, the police said. All three are residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.