Kanwar Pilgrim Electrocuted, Another Killed In Road Accident In Delhi

A kanwar pilgrim was killed in a road accident while another died of electrocution in separate incidents in Delhi on Saturday, the police said.

The victims were identified as Mohit (24), a resident of Delhi Cantt, and Vijender Karana (36) from Saurabh Vihar.

"Some pilgrims were travelling in a truck from Bindapur. They had stopped to cover it with canvas sheet since it had started raining. The truck was parked on the road when another truck, carrying scrap from Gurgaon, rammed into it. Four people were injured and rushed to the hospital. One of them died," the police said.

In the second incident, the pilgrim was killed when the giant speakers on his truck came in contact with a high tension wire. He was on his way to Haridwar.

